High school students spread holiday cheer throughout the community

By Jiani Navarro

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes went above and beyond to make sure students in Mobile County have presents under their Christmas trees this year.

“I love making people happy, it’s one of my most enjoyed things,” said Hunter Hoven, a senior at Mary G. Montgomery and member of the Principal Advisory Committee, “one thing in someone’s life can always change it whether it’s small or big.”

Students in the Principal Advisory Committee came up with the idea to go out and buy Christmas presents for underprivileged students with the money they raised from a fundraiser.

“I know that everyone loves Christmas and some people aren’t fortunate enough to really experience it fully, said Willow Sprinkle, a Sophomore and member of PAC at Mary G. Montgomery, “so I’m really excited to go out and help people and get things for them.”

With shopping carts and lists in hand, the committee went around Walmart and picked and chose an abundance of items, each student was given 75 dollars each to spend on their gifts.

Many students in the committee say there is no better feeling than to let students going through hard times know, someone is looking out for them this holiday season.

“Giving out presents, choosing it for them, knowing that you are picking something out for someone and that they will open it up Christmas morning or sometime this week, I just love that feeling,” said Hoven.

