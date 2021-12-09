Skip to Content
Georgia Tech loses another top RB as Mason enters NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech’s 2022 running back depth chart has taken another hit with Jordan Mason’s announcement he will enter the NFL draft. Mason was the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading rusher with 439 yards. Leading rusher Jahmyr Gibbs, who finished third in the nation in all-purpose yards, entered the transfer portal last month. Gibbs made his announcement two days after Georgia Tech completed a 3-9 season with its sixth consecutive loss, a 45-0 drubbing against Georgia. A third Georgia Tech running back, Jamious Griffin, also has entered the transfer portal after rushing for 23 yards in only four games. Griffin has three years of eligibility remaining.

