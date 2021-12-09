Friendship forged after emergency delivery continues to grow

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

A high school senior delivering her first baby as a volunteer EMT wound up forging a friendship with the family she helped nearly five years ago. Nicole Segalini recently visited Angela and Paul Windt and their daughters, Alexa and Ava, so they could reconnect in person for the first time in more than a year. Their friendship has lasted through the pandemic and Segalini’s four years away at college due partly to a bond the EMT has formed with the daughters. Ava doesn’t know the whole story yet. She just knows Segalini as “the first one to hold me.”