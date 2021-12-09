Former Trump admin official Kash Patel meets with January 6 committee

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Jamie Gangel and Annie Grayer, CNN

Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, is meeting with the House committee investigating January 6, according to a source familiar.

CNN spotted Patel on Thursday walk into a room with a team of lawyers carrying documents.

Patel was first subpoenaed by the committee in September and has been going back and forth with the panel over what day he would be coming in. Patel previously served as an aide to Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California.

Along with Patel, members of the committee are also meeting on Thursday with “Stop the Steal” rally organizer Ali Alexander.

