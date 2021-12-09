Florida State hires Michael Alford as next athletic director

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has hired Michael Alford as vice president and its next athletic director. Alford succeeds David Coburn. who is retiring. Alford will take begin his duties on Jan. 3. He had served as president and CEO of Seminole Boosters since last year and has experience in collegiate and pro sports with fundraising, hiring and managing in athletics. Alford takes over a 20-sport program with a $106 million budget. Alford previously has worked as associate vice president and AD at Central Michigan and Oklahoma. He also worked with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals, ESPN and several other schools.