CT woman’s Facebook post about son’s miracle birth, husband’s passing goes viral

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — A Connecticut woman’s Facebook post announcing her son’s miracle birth and her husband’s passing is going viral.

Haley Parke shared the story of her son’s birth, delivering three weeks early, over the weekend on Facebook. Within the same post, she announced her husband’s passing.

A joyous and devastating moment in this young woman’s life.

On Dec. 2, Haley and her husband Jb Parke welcomed their newborn son John Beeson Parke (Jb), three weeks early.

The Sunday before, her husband was admitted to the hospital with complications from cancer.

While the couple thought they had 6 months, they found out on Wednesday that it would just be a matter of days.

“With our second son’s due date 3 weeks away, my husband and I knew asking for an induction was the right thing to do. Without hesitation, the team of ICU doctors communicated with the head of high risk labor and delivery doctors. They offered me an induction as soon as I was ready,” Haley wrote.

The induction process began, but Jb’s condition was declining fast as of Thursday morning, so the medical team worked quickly to deliver the baby via a c-section.

“In a matter of literally one minute, I was in the OR, and in just a short 20 minutes later, our son was born. He was given to me for a quick kiss, and then a team of doctors and nurses ran him up 2 floors, and he was placed on his daddy’s chest,” she wrote.

Once the baby was placed on Jb’s chest, Haley wrote that her husband’s vitals instantly improved, and he was able to acknowledge their new precious son.

Jb’s last moments were spent with his newborn son and his wife in his hospital room.

Haley said Jb took his last breaths with their son on his chest and her hand in his.

The couple hadn’t picked out a name before their son’s arrival, but Haley wrote that she knew the right thing to do was honor her husband, and named him John Beeson Parke (Jb).

“From the OR to the ICU room, there were what felt like hundreds of doctors and nurses floating us through this process effortlessly. Not one of them having a dry eye the entire time. Some of them told me they’ll never forget this act of selflessness. Some called my actions brave and heroic. I just call it love. I acted out of love. I put my trust in God that this was part of his plan, and I did what I had to do, out of love, to fulfill my husband’s last wish,” she writes.

She added that baby Jb was born weighing 7lbs 4oz at 20in long, saying his birth story is “truly a miracle.”

