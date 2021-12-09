Broncos’ Mike Boone biding time after coming in as backup

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos running back Mike Boone was brought in this season to be the backup. But a quadriceps injury and the emergence of rookie Javonte Williams has made it difficult to get carries. Boone is helping out where he can as he waits for his chance. He had four carries for 35 yards at Kansas City in spelling Williams. Melvin Gordon III is expected to return from a hip ailment this week against Detroit, meaning it could be back to third-string and special teams for Boone.