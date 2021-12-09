2 teens arrested in fatal shooting at school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested in a drive-by shooting at a school bus stop in Kentucky that left a 16-year-old student dead earlier this year. Louisville Metro Police Lt. Donny Burbrink said Thursday that both suspects were charged with complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree assault and complicity to second-degree assault. Police released few details due to the age of the suspects, but said both are 16 and attend Jefferson County Public Schools. The shooting happened in September when a vehicle drove by the bus stop just west of downtown Louisville and someone fired upon the waiting students. Tyree Smith died and two others were injured.