Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shooting

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a shooting during a traffic stop outside Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park that injured two people, including a park ranger. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis tells Denver television station KMGH-TV the shooting happened after the ranger stopped a driver on the east side of the park Wednesday. Lewis says he believes the ranger and the suspect were both injured in the shootout, but neither was killed. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting. The Fall River entrance was closed on the east side of the park. No other details were released.