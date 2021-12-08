Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:39 AM
Published 6:07 AM

Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

Pedestrian vs auto
MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Colorado Springs police cruiser.

A Colorado Springs police lieutenant says law enforcement worked to save the injured pedestrian, but the crash ended up to be fatal.

"We had an officer that was driving northbound on Nevada, and a pedestrian walked in front of the officer, and the officer struck the pedestrian. And the pedestrian has died," said Lieutenant Joel Kern.

News
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a television news producer. He joined KRDO NewsChannel 13 in July 2021, after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content