Pedestrian dies Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs police cruiser collision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The intersection of South Nevada Ave. and East Las Vegas Street are back open Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Colorado Springs police cruiser.

A Colorado Springs police lieutenant says law enforcement worked to save the injured pedestrian, but the crash ended up to be fatal.

"We had an officer that was driving northbound on Nevada, and a pedestrian walked in front of the officer, and the officer struck the pedestrian. And the pedestrian has died," said Lieutenant Joel Kern.