Colorado Springs man arrested for allegedly meeting young girls on Snapchat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

In the police report, CSPD launched a criminal investigation after receiving reports about Angel Perez, 28, allegedly meeting young girls on the popular social media app, Snapchat.

CSPD Special Victims detectives are looking for additional information about possible unreported leads involving the suspect or if you were a victim of Perez, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.