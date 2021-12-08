Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:00 PM

Chelsea draws 3-3 at Zenit, finishes 2nd in CL group

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Chelsea has conceded a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 at Zenit St. Petersburg and drop into a second-place finish in its Champions League group behind Juventus. Juventus started the final round of group games level on points with Chelsea and beat Malmo 1-0 in a game played at the same time. Finishing second means Chelsea will play a group winner in the last 16, most likely giving the defending champion a tougher task to advance. Magomed Ozdoev earned Zenit a point with a fierce shot from just inside the area just when it looked like Timo Werner’s second goal of the night would be guiding Chelsea to victory.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content