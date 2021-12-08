Australia’s deputy leader tests positive for virus in the US

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus while traveling in Washington D.C. Joyce, who is fully vaccinated, said in a Facebook post that he’d been experiencing mild symptoms and decided to get tested. He says he’ll remain in isolation while seeking further advice. He says the remaining members of his traveling delegation have tested negative. It wasn’t immediately clear what variant of the virus Joyce had contracted. He had traveled to London before arriving in the U.S. as part of a 10-day trip to discuss his government’s plans for regulating social media.