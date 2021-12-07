Winners announced for Colorado Springs’ first annual SCHEELS $40K Giving Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The popular sports retailer, SCHEELS have announced the winners for the first annual $40,000 Giving Campaign for 2021. Over 4,500 community member nominations have been received in Colorado Springs.

According to Colorado Springs SCHEELS' press release, the first annual Giving Campaign allowed six non-profit organizations to win $5,000 and one non-profit organization to win $10,000.

“Giving back is what we do at SCHEELS. Whether it’s donating our time or our resources, we love connecting with our community and supporting them in any way we can,” said Colorado Springs SCHEELS Store Leader Cory Tweden. “Receiving over 4,500 nominations from our community members is mindblowing. Choosing the winners was extremely difficult because of all the amazing groups that were nominated, but being able to donate to these seven deserving non-profits is such an honor. We couldn’t be more excited to make these donations on Colorado Gives Day and look forward to the many donations to come.”

Since March 2021, the 220,000 square-foot Colorado Springs SCHEELS shopping location allows people to purchase items from hiking, fishing, and hunting gear. Also, the shopping location includes a 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium and a 65-foot Ferris wheel.

Colorado Springs SCHEELS Giving Campaign winners: