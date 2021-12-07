Two men steal woman’s purse in armed robbery Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit are looking for two armed-men after stealing a woman's purse from her vehicle Tuesday morning.

According to CSPD, officers were dispatched to Galley Road and Murray Blvd. after receiving calls about an aggravated robbery involving two men walking into a woman's parked vehicle.

The woman told officers she was in the area of San Miguel Street and Fosdick Drive when she pulled over because she was feeling ill. The woman stated she had the urge to vomit so she parked her car and ran to a nearby bush.

When the woman felt better, she walked back to her vehicle, just before she noticed two men going through her purse inside the vehicle. Once the two men noticed the woman walk back to her vehicle, they fled the area with the woman's purse.

The woman chased after the two men and eventually caught up with them. She managed to grab her purse back from one of the men. Shortly after, the man with the purse pulled out a gun and pointed it at the woman. Then, he raised the gun and shot it in the air.

The woman says the men fled from the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of money from her purse.

There were no injuries to report from the woman.

This incident is currently being investigated by the CSPD Robbery Unit.