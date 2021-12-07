Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem, Palestinian minor arrested

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say an Israeli woman has been stabbed and lightly wounded in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood. The suspect, a Palestinian female minor, was later arrested inside a school. The stabbing took place in Sheikh Jarrah, where several Palestinian extended families are at risk of being evicted by Jewish settlers amid a decades-long legal battle. Protests and clashes there last spring helped ignite the 11-day Gaza war. The attack came days after a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli man and tried to stab a member of the Border Police just outside Jerusalem’s Old City before being shot dead.