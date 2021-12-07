‘On the Lookout’ wanted suspect arrested in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested a wanted suspect who was featured on a segment of KRDO's On the Lookout, according to a tweet.

PPD tweeted on Tuesday that Robert Campbell was arrested. Campbell, who Pueblo Police said is a known gang member, had felony warrants for assault and burglary.

Police told KRDO in early November that Campbell had run away from them twice in one week.

Editor's Note: A previous article erroneously stated that Campbell was arrested in connection with a homicide near the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs. We regret that error and apologize for the inaccurate information.