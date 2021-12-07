Milwaukee Fire Department: Person found frozen to death

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A person was found frozen to death near Muskego Avenue and Burnham Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells CBS 58 the person was found on the sidewalk.

This is a developing story. Monitor CBS 58 on air and online for updates.

Meanwhile, the city of Milwaukee has several resources during extreme cold temperatures. CLICK HERE for more. Or call 211 for information about places to stay warm, including emergency shelter options that are available year-round.

