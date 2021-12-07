Deputies charge two SC men after string of burglaries

By ANISA SNIPES

WALHALLA, South Carolina (WHNS) — Two men who stole construction equipment worth up to $73,000 have been charged by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said a Bobcat Load and Interstate brand trailer were reported stolen from an address on West-Oak Highway on Nov. 30. Two men, James William Green, 25, and Matthew Kevin Bowen, 26, were arrested on Dec. 3 at two different locations.

Deputies said both men were charged with one county of grand larceny each form this incident. Green was additionally charged with the following:

Second degree burglary Petit larceny from a second incident Petit larceny from a third incident Receiving stolen goods Breach of trust with fraudulent intent Both Green and Bowen were charged with one count of trespassing from a separate incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bowen was given a combined $11,087.50 personal recognizance bond on his two charges by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said he remains in custody at the Detention Center on four Magistrate Bench Warrants.

Deputies said Green also remains in custody, at this time, at the Detention Center. He received a combined $52,125.00 surety bond on the charges related one burglary and larceny investigation. We’re told Green received a combined $24,715.00 personal recognizance bond on the remaining charges from the Sheriff’s Office.

