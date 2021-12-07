5-year-old cancer survivor in Colorado Springs gets surprise trip to Orlando’s theme parks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Baking Memories 4 Kids, a non-profit organization, is sending a Colorado Springs boy, who has battled cancer for the last several years, along with his family on an all-expense-paid vacation to Orlando, Florida.

The organization and Colorado Springs firefighters surprised the Tompson family Tuesday with the special gift. Carl "Ellis" Tompson is 5-years-old and was diagnosed with Leukemia at just 10-months-old. According to Baking Memories 4 Kids, while most kids spend their early years playing, Ellis spent most of his time isolated from his brother and sister at the hospital.

Tompson's cancer treatments have ended, but he still deals with side effects from the chemotherapy, and his weeks are filled with therapy visits. Despite his struggles, he loves to cheer on others' accomplishments and dreams.

Baking Memories 4 Kids raises the money to send families from across the United States on paid vacations through their annual cookie sales. It was started by Frank Squeo, who was diagnosed with advanced stage-3 testicular cancer in 2007. During his own grueling treatments, he witnessed first-hand the effects of having a loved one, especially a child, battle a life-threatening illness. From these moments, he established "Baking Memories 4 Kids."

The non-profit writes, "Every year our tireless volunteers gather to bake thousands of cookies so that for one week, these courageous children will not need to hide behind a brave face but instead, are free to enjoy just being kids. These amazing trips give families much-needed time for healing, adventure, hope, and the magic of memories."

Learn more about Baking Memories 4 Kids here.