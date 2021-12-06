Teacher out of a job after yelling at student

By SALLY SEARS

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A teacher at Conyers Middle School is no longer employed after he was caught on camera yelling at a student and the video was posted to social media.

The incident was recorded by another student. In the video, you can hear Dr. Dameian Cooper yelling and ordering a student to call him Dr. Cooper.

A wrestling coach came out into the hall to intervene and separate the teacher and the student.

Dr. Cooper is an Army veteran and teaches Advanced Placement Civics. Cooper told CBS46 that he was let go because of the incident.

