Suspect involved in single-vehicle crash Sunday dies after attempting to shoot a Westminster police officer

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect involved in the single-vehicle crash at Wadsworth Parkway Sunday dies after attempting to shoot a gun at a Westminster police officer, according to Westminster Police Department.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., Westminster police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 10300 block of Wadsworth Parkway.

In a press conference, Westminster police says one officer witnessed a man, matching the suspect's description, walk into a ditch just north of Standley Lake High School.

Once the officer attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect shot a gun at the officer. In response, the officer shot the suspect. The officer lost sight of the suspect after he opened fire.

Westminster Police Department dispatched other officers to the scene following the incident.

The suspect was transported to the hospital to get treatment for his injuries but soon after died.

After further investigation, Westminster police determined the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen during an armed carjacking earlier that day.

The 17th Critical Incident Response Team will be conducting the investigation along with the 1st Judicial Critical Incident Team.