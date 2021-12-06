Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:16 AM

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says all New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers by Dec. 27. De Blasio said Monday that the new mandate is aimed at preventing a spike in coronavirus infections during the holiday season and the colder months. He called it a “preemptive strike” to “stop the further growth of COVID.” Vaccinations are already required for city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters, and a vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week. De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content