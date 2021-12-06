Man to face capital murder charge in killing of Texas cop

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man will be charged with capital murder in the killing of a suburban Dallas police officer during a shootout in a supermarket parking lot. Mesquite police say the suspected shooter, Jamie Jaramillo, remained hospitalized Monday in stable condition. Police Chief David Gill says Officer Richard Houston was responding to a reported disturbance in the supermarket parking lot on Friday when Jaramillo pulled a gun and the two exchanged fire. He says Houston was shot twice and Jaramillo, of nearby Balch Springs, was shot once. A funeral for Houston, a married father of three, will be held Thursday.