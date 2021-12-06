Hawaii faces ‘catastrophic flooding’ from storms until Tuesday, National Weather Service warns

By Joe Sutton and Andy Rose, CNN

The Hawaiian Islands could experience “catastrophic flooding” from a storm system lasting until Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

Rainfall total amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches possible, the NWS said. Flash flood warnings were issued for the entire islands of Maui and Molokai Sunday by the NWS, along with the eastern half of the Big Island.

Landslides are expected and in some cases, highways may be closed due to flooding and landslides, potentially cutting off communities.

“Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in dangerous flooding,” according to the NWS.

“Numerous landslides are expected in areas with steep terrain. Urban areas, especially on Oahu, may have severe flooding,” the NWS cautioned. “Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big Island’s Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities.”

Public schools in Hawaii’s Maui County are closed Monday because of the potential for flooding.

“Parts of Maui County are already experiencing flash flooding and power outages, causing unsafe conditions,” Hawaii Public Schools said Sunday evening.

Blizzard warnings remained in effect over the weekend for mountain summits on the Big Island, where high winds and winter weather temporarily closed access to the summit on Mauna Loa last week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.