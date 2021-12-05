Memorable moments from Bob Dole’s life and political career

By JOHN HANNA and CALVIN WOODWARD

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole’s political career began in 1950 with election to the Kansas Legislature. It officially ended nearly five decades later, one step short of the White House. Dole kept working into his 90s for the causes he cherished, and fellow veterans were also close to his heart. Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, says Dole died early Sunday at age 98. As a college student, Dole had planned to be a doctor. Then World War II changed his life’s direction. He nearly died from injuries sustained as a second lieutenant leading an assault on German forces. Dole returned to college, earned a law degree and was elected county attorney.