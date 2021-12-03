Shooting victim dropped off at hospital, Colorado Springs Police investigating
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- Police with the Falcon Division of the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a press release they were called to a local hospital regarding a shooting victim that had been dropped off there.
The victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. At this time no arrests have been made, and police have not shared any suspect information.
This is a developing story.
