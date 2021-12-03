Olympic champion Goggia dominant in downhill; Shiffrin 26th

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Sofia Goggia has won the first downhill race of the women’s World Cup season by a whopping margin of nearly 1 1/2 seconds at Lake Louise in Canada. Breezy Johnson finished second on Friday for the best showing of her World Cup career and her American teammate Mikaela Shiffrin ended up back in 26th. Goggia dominated the course on a sunny afternoon without wind, finishing in 1 minute, 46.95 seconds for her ninth career World Cup victory in downhill. She was the discipline champion last season and at this point must be considered the favorite to claim another gold medal in Beijing when the Winter Games start there in two months.