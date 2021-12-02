Sure-handed Steelers WR Diontae Johnson coming into his own

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been one of the few constants during an up-and-down season for the Steelers. After leading the league with 16 drops in 2020, Johnson has just one through 11 games while developing a strong connection with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Johnson says there was no magic formula to eliminating the drops, just lots of hard work. Johnson already has 68 receptions on the season and is on pace to top 100 for the first time in his career.