Police arrest two-time bank robber in the act

By Iyani Hughes

Click here for updates on this story

MARIETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for two bank robberies in Marietta.

John Chavis, 35, of Smyrna was arrested Wednesday afternoon, as he exited the Bank of America at 140 Cherokee Street with several thousand dollars in stolen money.

According to bank employees, Chavis entered the bank just after 3:30 p.m. and showed a note to a teller threatening violence if they did not give him $5,000.

He kept one hand under a towel and motioned as though he was holding a handgun. Bank employees activated the silent alarm system while their coworker gathered cash and handed it over to Chavis. When Chavis exited the bank moments later, he was greeted by Marietta Police.

While Chavis did not comply with verbal instructions, he was taken into custody without incident.

This happened hours after the Wells Fargo Bank at 602 Roswell Street was also robbed.

In this robbery, the suspect was able to exit the building, evading capture, before 911 was notified and officers were dispatched. Chavis has been identified and charged as the suspect for that robbery as well.

Each year the command staff of the Marietta Police Department (MPD) formulate a “Holiday Season Crime Prevention Plan.” Knowing that crime rates traditionally increase in specific areas around the holidays, they implement several strategies to deter crime when possible as well as prepare officers to properly respond when it occurs. The swift coordinated response and safe capture of this suspect was a clear reflection of those plans and the intentional ongoing training being given to our officers. Chief Flynn noted that “the way our community trusts and works together with MPD is a large part of how our crime rates have remained so low for the last several years.“

The MPD commends the way the bank employees followed their protocols and contacted 911 for help as soon as they deemed it safe to do so. We also recognize the important role the Cobb County 911 call-takers and dispatchers played in this capture. If not for their swift transmission of information this two-time bank robbery may have escaped a second time.

Chavis was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing multiple felony “Robbery by Intimidation” charges. He is being held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.