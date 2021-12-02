Omicron confirmed in man who attended NYC anime convention

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been found in a Minnesota man who attended an anime convention in New York City in November. Officials said Thursday that the man tested positive after returning home and that his symptoms have subsided. Officials in New York say they are working to trace attendees at the convention held Nov. 19-21 at the Javits Convention Center and are urging them to get tested. Vaccinations were required for the event. Officials say there are no confirmed omicron cases among state residents but expect some to surface.