Tickets on sale for 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The second oldest race in America is back. Tickets for the 2022 milestone 100th Running of The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb are now available.

In the press release, people can purchase tickets for the race, practice days, and pre-race overnight camping on The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb website.

Tickets for the events are listed as the following:

2022 PPIHC Practice Day Ticket at 4 a.m. MST on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb - Race Day at 7:30 a.m. MST on Sunday, June 26, 2022

2022 PPIHC Camping Permit at 11 a.m. MST on Saturday, June 25, 2022

“The Race to the Clouds is one of the most well-known motorsport events in the world,” stated Fred Veitch, board chairman. “It is such a unique spectator event. While it is not held on a traditional track with views of the entire racing circuit, each of our spectator areas holds something special. The Start Line welcomes fans to enter the pit area, see the cars up close and talk to the drivers. Halfway Picnic Grounds is typically the fastest section of the course, and Devils Playground offers unobstructed views from above the tree line of turns below. There’s really something for every race fan.”

There will be a limited number of overnight parking permits for space at "9 Mile". People that are interested in taking their motorhomes and trailers, the maximum length must be 26 feet.

The facility is advising people that are using a camping space must also purchase a race ticket. Children ages nine and under are admitted free of charge.

Race week practices will be held early in the morning from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. A limited amount of tickets will be available.