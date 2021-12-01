Skip to Content
Published 12:25 PM

Tennessee man killed after crashing into bridge pillar

By STEPHANIE BAUMER

    ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man was killed after crashing into a pillar on an interstate in north St. Louis County Wednesday morning.

Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 55-year-old Mukhan Turdaliev was driving off the east side of the Interstate 70 ramp to I-270 and hit a bridge pillar. Turdaliev, of Tennessee, died on the scene.

