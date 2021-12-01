NC school investigation underway after reported racial remark by teacher

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

MCDOWELL COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — McDowell County School officials confirm an investigation is underway after a staff member allegedly made an inappropriate racial remark.

In a statement released to news 13, Assistant Superintendent Brian T. Oliver said,

McDowell County Schools has been made aware of an allegation of a staff member making an inappropriate racial remark. Upon learning of the allegation, the teacher was placed on leave and the school system initiated an investigation. The investigation into the allegation is ongoing. Because this matter involves an employee, we are unable to provide any additional information at this time.

School officials confirm the investigation is ongoing.

