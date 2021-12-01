GOP’s Baker won’t seek 3rd term as Massachusetts governor

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he won’t seek a third term as governor of Massachusetts. Baker’s announcement Wednesday comes as his party is bitterly split between supporters and foes of former President Donald Trump. His decision comes near the end of a second grueling year in which his singular focus has been trying to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Baker has long been among the nation’s most popular chief executives. His decision means there will be an open race for governor next year and could encourage more candidates to jump in. Three Democrats already have declared their candidacies, and popular Attorney General Maura Healey is weighing a bid.