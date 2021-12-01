Former Louisiana police chief finds the city is suing to stop his reinstatement

By GERRY MAY

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Former Bossier City Police Chief Shane McWilliams was ready to appeal his demotion before the Civil Service Board Wednesday morning, but the city had other plans.

The board emerged from an executive session to say the city is suing them to stop McWilliams’ appeal and the city got a temporary restraining order.

City Attorney Charles Jacobs left City Hall without comment, as did McWilliams and his attorney.

Ted Alpaugh, McWilliam’s attorney, said in July the mayor can only appoint a new chief, not replace him.

Mayor Tommy Chandler put McWilliams on paid administrative leave after McWilliams refused his reassignment to the front desk on the day Chandler took office.

The city’s suit against the Civil Service Board will be heard Jan. 11 in state district court.

