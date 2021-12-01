Biden on report Trump tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of 2020 debate: ‘I don’t think about the former President’

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday had a sharp response to a reporter’s question on a report that suggested then-President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 last year earlier than previously disclosed.

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 three days ahead of his first 2020 presidential debate with Biden — though he also had a negative result in that same timeframe, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book from the former Republican president’s chief of staff reported by The Guardian.

Asked whether he felt Trump put him at risk when the two appeared on stage together at an October debate, Biden said: “I don’t think about the former president” before leaving the room.

Trump said in a statement Wednesday, “The story of me having COVID prior to, or during, the first debate is Fake News. In fact, a test revealed that I did not have COVID prior to the debate.”

CNN has reached out to Meadows and then-White House physician Dr. Sean Conley for comment.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

