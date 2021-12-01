Alcohol ban begins today for Nashville’s unenclosed party vehicles

By Ryan Breslin

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A new Metro ordinance goes into effect today, banning alcohol from unenclosed transportainment vehicles in Nashville.

This ordinance is very specific to a type of bus or tractor.

Now it’s up to the Transportation Licensing Commission and Metro Police to enforce the new ordinance.

MNPD says a group of six officers and one sergeant will join the Commission and beer board to monitor compliance.

That will happen in pickup and drop-off locations to remind businesses and patrons of the new ordinance and a violation could mean a $50 citation.

Officers who work the entertainment district Thursday through Sunday will be on watch for compliance.

Metro Council is still discussing two bills related to the transportainment vehicles.

One would look to include route changes to the party buses.

The other would require buses to get a permit from the transportation licensing commission however it might not be April until those regulations are set.

