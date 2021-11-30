Uganda launches joint strikes in Congo against ADF rebels

By CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Uganda’s army has launched joint air and artillery strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces rebel group in eastern Congo. Uganda People’s Defense Forces spokeswoman Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso said via Twitter that the operations were carried out with Congo’s military against ADF camps. No further details were given. The joint military action comes just after Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi authorized Uganda’s troops to enter into Congo to help fight against the rebel group that has been blamed for increasing attacks in eastern Congo that have killed hundreds. At least four civilians were killed less than two weeks ago in Uganda’s capital when suicide bombers associated with the rebel group detonated their explosives at two locations there.