Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:07 AM

Services announced for Waukesha Christmas parade victims

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Services have been announced for most of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

A private burial was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 29, for Tamara Durand, one of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who was struck. At 52 years old, Durand was a teacher, chaplain and one of the newest members of the Dancing Grannies.

A visitation and funeral will be held Thursday in Mukwonago for Jackson Sparks, the 8-year-old who was hit while marching with his baseball team.

Leanna Owen’s funeral is scheduled for Friday.

A memorial for Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson will be held on Saturday at the Hales Corners Lutheran Church. The service will start at 2:30 p.m. Sorenson was 79 years old and served as the Dancing Grannies’ choreographer.

Services for Jane Kulich will take place at Bridge Church in Waukesha at 11 a.m. Saturday. Then a memorial gathering will follow from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content