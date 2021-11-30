Polish women protest attempts to further restrict abortion

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint symbolizing blood to protest a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and a proposal to further restrict abortion. The activists fear the database will allow authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth. Poland last year restricted its already conservative abortion law and abortions are now only allowed in cases of rape or incest, of if the woman’s life or health is in danger. Parliament is scheduled Wednesday to debate a proposal for a complete ban on abortion in Poland, including in cases of rape and danger to woman’s health. If it is passed, women who terminate pregnancies and anyone who assists them could face years in prison.