Montessori School’s campuses switch to virtual learning temporarily due to rise in COVID-19 cases

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Bay View Montessori has temporarily switched to virtual learning at its Upper Campus due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the school.

The school’s website says the building will be closed until Friday, Dec. 10, and students will study remotely.

Lower Campus students will continue to attend in person classes.

According to the Milwaukee Public School dashboard, Bay View Montessori had five students test positive for COVID-19 Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19, and three students were COVID-19 positive between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26. No staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.