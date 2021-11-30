EasyJet: Omicron variant already affecting flight bookings

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British airline easyJet says it’s already seeing some impact on demand from the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in the days since it was first identified. The airline also revealed another full-year loss in excess of 1 billion pounds Tuesday. It says it’s seen signs that demand is softening but that it’s “too soon to say” what impact the new variant will have on the industry. The company says there are signs winter bookings have started to weaken and some travelers are delaying trips to early next year, with city destinations particularly affected. Because of the uncertainty about the new variant, countries are tightening up travel restrictions.