58-yo on mobilty scooter hit, killed

By Shannon Miller

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A 58-year-old woman is dead after a crash in the south valley Sunday night.

According to LVMPD Lt. Bryan Boxler, at 5:01 p.m. police received a call about a woman attempting to cross South Las Vegas Boulevard at Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road, on an electric mobility scooter.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of kin.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Agate Avenue as police continue investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.