Fournette scores 4 TDs, Brady rallies Bucs past Indy 38-31

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leonard Fournette capped a four-touchdown game with a 28-yard scoring run with 20 seconds left to give Tampa Bay a 38-31 come-from-behind victory at Indianapolis. Tom Brady led the Buccaneers on the eight-play, 75-yard tiebreaking scoring march after getting the ball back with 3:29 left. Indy had a chance to force overtime after a long kickoff return. But Carson Wentz’s first pass fell incomplete and his second was picked off.