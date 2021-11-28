5 people shot overnight in Aurora on North Dayton Street

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Aurora Police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight on Sunday. The shooting happened in the area of North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue.

According to Lieutenant Chris Amsler, Aurora Police Officers found two male victims who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid and a tourniquet was applied to one of the victims and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.



Amsler says, "Responding Officers also encountered a large crowd of people leaving the area that was believed to have been attending a party at 9709 East Colfax Avenue. While officers were securing the area three additional victims showed up at the Emergency Department of a local hospital."

All of the victims are men between 16 and 20-years-old and are expected to survive.

Investigators from the District 1 Crimes Against Person Unit will be conducting the investigation into this shooting. They will be looking into whether or not this shooting was connected to the party on Colfax Avenue as part of their investigation.

There currently is no confirmed suspect(s) information available for release at this time. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this case to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a REWARD for up to $2,000.