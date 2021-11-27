Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Chief dies unexpectedly at home Friday night

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law Enforcement Bureau Chief with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Department, Jeff Teschner, died unexpectedly Friday night, according to the PCSO.

In a Facebook post the sheriff's office said Chief Teschner passed away from non-COVID related reasons at his home.

Teschner was a 27-year veteran of the sheriff's office. According to his biography on the sheriff's office website, Teschner earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from Colorado State Univeresity-Pueblo and is a graduate of Northwestern School of Police Command session 325. He was promoted from captain in different areas including patrol, communications, investigations and administration.

"We express our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and the entire PCSO community on this tragic loss. Rest in Peace Chief Teschner," PCSO said.