Titans rookie Molden sees dad on game film vs. Tom Brady

By The Associated Press

Titans rookie cornerback Elijah Molden frequently talks to his father, Alex, a first-round pick by New Orleans in the 1996 draft, about football for advice. When it comes to making a trip to a new stadium on the road like Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, that’s not the type of scouting information the rookie wants from his father. His father played 98 games over seven seasons, the first five in New Orleans, two in San Diego and two games his final season with Detroit. His son did notice his father playing against the Patriots on TV recently.