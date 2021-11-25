No. 8 Mississippi beats Mississippi State 31-21 in Egg Bowl

By CHRIS BURROWS

Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Snoop Conner ran for two touchdowns and No. 8 Mississippi scored 21 straight points to beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Thursday night in a windy, rainy and cold Egg Bowl. Matt Corral ran for a touchdown and passed for 229 yards to help Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) overcome an early 6-3 deficit for a 24-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. Corral was 25 of 33 with an interception. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers was 38 of 58 for 336 yards and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Walley in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs dropped to 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC.