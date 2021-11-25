Grammy Awards Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look at the Grammy Awards.

January 31, 2022 – The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

March 14, 2021 – The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

2022 Grammy Awards – Nominations (Selected)

Album of the Year

“We Are,” Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe),” Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe),” Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Montero,” Lil Nas X

“Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore,” Taylor Swift

“Donda,” Kanye West

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith In You,” ABBA

“Freedom,” Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You,” Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits,” Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You,” H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever,” Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave The Door Open,” Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” Lil Nas X

“Peaches,” Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Complete List of Nominees

2021 Grammy Awards – Winners (Selected)

Album of the Year

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

“I Can’t Breathe,” H.E.R.

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Complete List of Winners

Timeline

1957 – The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, also known as The Recording Academy, is founded in Los Angeles.

May 4, 1959 – The first Grammy Awards ceremony is held. Winners included Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and Perry Como.

1963 – Bing Crosby receives the first Lifetime Achievement Award.

1971 – Andy Williams hosts the first live Grammy Awards telecast at the Hollywood Palladium.

1973 – The Grammy Hall of Fame is established.

1983 – The music video category is added.

1984 – The Reggae category is added.

1987 – The New Age category is added.

1988 – The Rap category is added.

1988 – The Grammy Foundation is established.

1990 – The Alternative category is added.

1993 – The Recording Academy opens its new national headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

1994 – The Technical Award is established.

1997 – The Latin Recording Academy is established.

September 13, 2000 – The first Latin Grammy Awards are presented.

December 2008 – The Grammy Museum opens in Los Angeles.

June 2020 – The Recording Academy announces changes to its awards and nominations process, including no longer using the term “urban” to describe music of black origin in its awards. The changes are made as part of the organization’s “commitment to evolve with the musical landscape.”

January 5, 2021 – According to a joint statement from the Recording Academy, CBS and show producers, the Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for January 31, are postponed until March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

